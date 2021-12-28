Marvin Gerhard Anderson, son of Nels Sr. and Ragna Anderson, was born in Detroit Lakes, MN on October 8, 1939, and died peacefully surrounded by family in his home in Mission Hill, SD on December 23, 2021.
Marvin “Marv” was very athletic and grew up playing sports throughout his childhood in Detroit Lakes. In 1947, Marv, Nels Jr. (his brother) and other friends put together the first organized baseball team in the area called the Detroit Lakes Northside Eagles. Marv played catcher and still has his first catcher’s baseball mitt and team uniform.
Marv graduated from Detroit Lakes High School (Lakers) in 1957. He graduated from Concordia University in Moorehead, MN in 1961. After college, he taught general science, biology and physical education.
Marv married Gayle Burrows on December 26, 1959. Together they had three children, Dawn, Dana and Neal. Marv was remarried to Delores (Dee) Holzbauer on August 15, 1968, and together they had one son, Eric.
After his teaching career, he worked various jobs until starting his own business selling and servicing mobile homes in Watertown and Yankton, SD. From there, Marv and his best friend Paul began “buying and flipping” houses. They continued to work together until Marv finally decided it was time to fully retire.
Marv was creative and had a contagious personality. He was a hard worker and was always working on a new project. He was skilled in building, woodworking and glass etching. Marv prided himself on his Norwegian heritage and ancestry. He loved sharing the history behind a photograph or family heirloom. Marv took every opportunity to cheer on his favorite sports teams, but most of all he enjoyed watching Duke basketball and thought there was nothing better than a close game.
Marv is survived by his brother, Nels Jr. (Nancy) Anderson of Hillsborough, NC; four children: Dawn (Mark) Vierling of Shakopee, MN, Dana (Jon) Lien of Lakeville, MN, Neal (Gina) Anderson of Yankton, SD and Eric (Heather) Anderson of Yankton, SD; nine grandchildren: Brianna Anderson (Phil), Taylor (Sadie) Spanton, Michaela (Caleb) Lammers, Lindsay Spanton, Brooke Vierling (Cameron), Abby Lien, Avery, Kamry and Sutton Anderson; three grandchildren through marriage, Ashton, Kylie and Shay Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Marv s preceded in death by his parents, Nels Sr. and Ragna Anderson and his wife of 53 years, Delores Anderson.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to:
Family of Marv Anderson
651 Bluebill Circle
Shakopee, MN 55379
All memorials will be donated to an organization chosen by the family that helps individuals suffering with anxiety and depression.
Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family of Marv Anderson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 29, 2021
