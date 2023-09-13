Larry Grimme, 84, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly at Majestic Bluffs Independent Living on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Visitations will be Wednesday, September 13, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Tyndall Cemetery at a later date.
Larry was born October 13, 1938, on the Grimme family farm to Arthur Edward and Ruth Marie Grimme, shortly after his twin sister, Mary. Larry grew up on the farm. He went to a country school a mile and half away (known as the Grimme School) through 5th grade. He then went to Tyndall Public School. After graduating from Tyndall High School, he attended Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD.
While at college, he joined the National Guard. Also, while in college, he met Lois Luebke, marrying her on July 28, 1961. Larry graduated from college with a B.S. in secondary education. After college, Larry and Lois moved to Scotland, where he taught high school English in Scotland for three years. In 1964, Larry took over the Grimme family farm, where he and Lois raised their three sons.
Though he had attended church as a child, in March of 1975, Larry put his faith in Christ. He started composing songs expressing his faith and playing them on piano. While still farming, Larry contributed to various local Christian events, including helping organize local Tent Revivals and putting together a gospel radio program broadcast through the local college radio station.
In 1985, Larry quit farming and went back to teaching. In 1986, he and Lois moved to Wanblee where Larry taught school for a number of years. Larry and Lois moved to Belvidere, SD, while Larry continued to teach. They both enjoyed gardening and visiting with friends. Lois passed away on March 8, 2010, and Larry retired from teaching. In 2021, Larry moved to Yankton and spent his time visiting with friends and family and playing piano.
Larry is survived by his three sons: Michael and his wife Kim; Steven and his wife Nancy; and Marty, all of Yankton, as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also is survived by his older brother, Duane (Carol) Grimme and his older sister, Donna Bohlmann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Leslie Bohlmann, his wife Lois, and his twin sister Mary.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Belvidere Community Church, 807 1st Ave, Belvidere, SD 57521.
Commented