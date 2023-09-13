Larry Grimme
Larry Grimme, 84, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly at Majestic Bluffs Independent Living on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Visitations will be Wednesday, September 13, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.