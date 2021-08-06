Deborah Pederson, 68 of Viborg died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
By her request no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Cemetery in Viborg.
Deborah Kay Pederson was born on May 29, 1953 near Kaylor, SD to Floyd and Edith (Munkvold) Weisz. She attended country school and moved with her family for a time near Custer, SD before moving back and graduating from Scotland High School in 1971. After high school she worked at the state hospital in Yankton before being united in marriage to Don Pederson on September 2, 1972 at Kaylor. They lived and farmed near Viborg where she also worked for many years in the Snack Shack. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Deborah had a deep love of gardening, flowers, crafts and painting pictures. Blessed be her memory.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Donald; 2 sons, Mark (Jeannie) Pederson, Sioux City, IA and Terry (Carrie) Pederson, Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren, Ashton, Morgan, Grant, Dani, Sean and Seth; 4 great grandchildren, RyLee, Zane, Luke and Remington; and a sister Lois (Larry) Faller, Clarkfield, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Randy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 7, 2021
