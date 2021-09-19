Arlys LaVonne Saoi, 91, of Yankton died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.