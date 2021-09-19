Arlys Saoi Sep 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arlys LaVonne Saoi, 91, of Yankton died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated Sep 17, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Account Specialist Wanted - Farm Credit Services of America Sep 18, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGoFundMe Account Established For Family Of Young Cedar County ATV VictimScott LukenBrett JohnsonThree Injured In Freeman CrashKeep On Truckin’Kevin RowellYankton Announces ‘21 Athletic Hall Of Fame ClassOfficials Warn Of New Scam Targeting South Dakota NursesPatrick ‘Pat’ LynchAn Artistic Soul Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (37)Letter: ‘All-Out Attack’ (31)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Constitutional Question (21)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (21)FDA Adds New Pull To The Vaccine Debate (14)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)The ‘Miraculous Medal’ (11)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (4)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Letter: Bishops And COVID Vaccine (2)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (2)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Letter: Co-op Concern (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
