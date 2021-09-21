Charles Robert Clark, 72, of Vermillion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church in Vermillion. Private burial with family only will be at Bluff View Cemetery prior to the service.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services.