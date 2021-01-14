Private graveside services for James C. “Jim” Lukkes, 89, of Tyndall are being held at the Friedensburg Mennonite Cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
James C. Lukkes was born on the farm south of Avon, SD on May 28, 1931, the son of Cornelius and Martha (DeLange) Lukkes. He died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Jim attended school through the eighth grade. He served in the US Marine Corps from March 10, 1952 to March 10, 1954, during the Korean War. He attended boot camp at San Diego, CA and technical training in Cherry Point, NC, Jacksonville, FL and Memphis, TN. He returned to Cherry Point, NC to finish his enlistment. He continued to serve in the reserves for eight more years. Jim was proud to be a member of the VMFTN Night Fighters out of Norfolk, VA as a crew chief of an F.3.D.
Jim was united in marriage to Carol Ferwerda on January 4, 1952 in Scotland, SD. They were married for 69 years. Together Jim and Carol farmed south of Avon until retiring at age 65. They raised cattle, milk cows and sheep.
Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and of the American Legion for 64 years.
Jim will be remembered for his love of taking care of his livestock, fishing, reading, and watching westerns.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Carol of Tyndall, his five children: Lyla Roth of Avon, Joan (Tony) Czmowski of Waubay, Brenda (Eli) Bailey of Lavernia, TX, Arnold “Lucky” Lukkes of Sioux Falls, and Jim (Mary) Lukkes of Avon; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, infant grandson Darin Roth, son-in-law Paul Roth, brothers: William, John and Cornelius; and sisters Regina Kathryn Ludens, Elizabeth Burma, Martha Babcock and Rose Vilhauer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 15, 2021
