Richard “Dick” Nedved, 82, formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home in Roanoke, Va. He had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Richard Dean Nedved was born to Fred and Mary (Peschl) Nedved on August 16, 1939, in Yankton, S.D. He was raised there and graduated from Yankton High School. Richard spent a year at St. John’s University (MN), then transferred to the University of South Dakota where he earned a degree in Business Administration. At USD, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Madigan Army Medical Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., for two years.
On October 10, 1964, Richard married Anne Greenlee in Tacoma, Wash. While Richard was employed at Weyerhaeuser, the couple lived briefly in Portland, Ore. before moving to Beaumont, Texas where they welcomed their son, Jonathan. After Anne passed away in 1969, Richard and Jonathan returned to Yankton.
In Yankton Richard worked for the South Dakota Department of Social Services, Child Support Division. In 1987, Dick made a life change and moved to northern Virginia where he worked in the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for 16 years. Impressed by the fall foliage and the kindness of the residents, Dick moved to Roanoke, Va. to enjoy his retirement.
Richard had a love of nature and, especially, gardening — his award-winning terrace planters were something to behold. Dick also enjoyed listening to classical music (but not opera, thank you) and playing Bridge his “own way.” He mastered the perfect Manhattan, appreciated Impressionist and Post-Impressionist Art, and collected cartoons, particularly political ones. Dick enjoyed travel and was proud to say that he had visited all 50 states. He particularly cherished a 2014 trip with Jonathan to the Czech Republic where he was able to relish in things that reminded him of his Czech heritage and culture.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents, Fred and Mary; and his sister, Jean (Nedved) Schmidt. Dick is survived by his son, Jonathan and Jonathan’s wife, Cathlyn (Quigley) Nedved, formerly of Seattle, Wash.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Oakey’s Funeral Service – Downtown Chapel in Roanoke, Va. The service will also be streamed online via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/oakeysfuneralservice/. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Indian College Fund (https://collegefund.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 18, 2021
