Rhonda Becker

Rhonda Kay Becker, 51, of Yankton received her angel wings surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Although her life was taken away too soon, she will remain in our hearts as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and most recently, grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sigel Cemetery in rural Utica.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service following at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are her nephews: Tanner and Levi Schmidt, Stephen Wagner, Oakley Palmer, Ashtin Waldron and Mike Kollars.
Rhonda was born May 21, 1971, in Yankton to Marvin and Barbara (Lapour) Plooster, the youngest of seven children. She grew up in Yankton where she attended Yankton Public Schools. While in high school, Rhonda met the love of her life, Dean Becker. After many years together, they married on September 27, 2003, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rhonda and Dean welcomed two sons, Dylan and Connar, whom they adored. Rhonda was a fierce mama bear and would do anything to care for and protect her boys, making sure they felt loved. Some of her favorite activities included camping, being a soccer and bowling mom, and being a “coworker” in the boys’ mowing business. Whatever Dean and the boys were doing, Rhonda was doing it with them. Rhonda truly loved family, coordinating many family gatherings, where she loved to play cards and just cherish the time together.
Rhonda worked at various places throughout Yankton and earned the title “by the book Rhonda” due to her strict rule following. The last place of employment she held was with the Yankton School District which she deeply enjoyed. Due to an unfortunate medical situation, Rhonda was forced to retire.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Dean Becker of Yankton; two sons, Dylan Becker (fiancé, Kourtney Christensen) of Yankton and Connar Becker of Yankton; twin grandchildren, Beckett and Lainey; her parents, Marvin and Barb Plooster of Yankton; five siblings: Tammy Earl of Yankton, Karla (Mike) Kolbeck of Volin, Brenda (Greg) Schmidt of Utica, Doug Plooster of Yankton, and Deb (Jim) Palmer of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her brother, Dwight; maternal and paternal grandparents; three aunts; and two cousins.
Commented