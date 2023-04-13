Rhonda Becker
Courtesy Photo

Rhonda Kay Becker, 51, of Yankton received her angel wings surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Although her life was taken away too soon, she will remain in our hearts as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and most recently, grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sigel Cemetery in rural Utica.