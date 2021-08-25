Elmer Lewis Mount, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Vermillion, SD, passed away Tuesday, August 24 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.
Elmer was born March 18, 1928, in Vermillion to Clarence “Click” and Gladys (Uecker) Mount. He graduated from Vermillion High School and served in the Army. He married Beverly Pierce, the love of his life, on January 21, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, and celebrated their 70th anniversary in January. They lived in Missouri and Oklahoma before returning to Vermillion in 1960. They purchased and ran Elmers Bar on Main St. in Vermillion and after ill health, Elmer and Bev went into the motel business in Vermillion and in Nebraska and Kansas. In 1988, they purchased the Hallmark store in Vermillion retiring in 1990s.
They enjoyed winters in Mesa, AZ, for ten years. He enjoyed being with family and friends, the Fox news channel and golf with his buddies. He had a hole in one in the 80s, and one in 2011 at the age of 83.
Elmer was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, the Eagles Aerie 2421, and Vermillion Senior Citizens Center. Elmer and Bev moved to the Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ray and a great grandson Dawson Schneider.
He is survived by his wife Beverly of Sioux falls, a son Tom, a daughter Deborah (Leo) Baumgart all of Sioux Falls and a daughter Diana (Bruce) Kocourek of Pipestone, MN. He is also survived by 2 grandsons: Dustin (Alyssa) Baumgart of Colorado, and Nickolas (Tara) Kocourek of Sioux Falls, 3 granddaughters: Nicole (Travis) Thill of Sioux Falls, Stacie (Jason) Sloan of California and Stephanie (Nick) Schneider of Colorado, and 10 great grandchildren.
In our hearts, a memory of one we love and will never forget.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 26, 2021
