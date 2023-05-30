Gladys Wieseler

Gladys Marie Wieseler, age 93, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons — Chad Wieseler, Ryan Wieseler, David Wieseler, Travis Cooke, Craig Jansen, T.J. Jansen, Trent Jansen, and Eric Wieseler.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters — Nicole Haberer, Renae Schindler, Shawna Cooke, Ali Sathe, Shelby Bruening, Danielle Wieseler, Kristin Manninger, and Denae Brazda.
Gladys Marie was born on August 24, 1929, in Fordyce, Nebraska, to William Herman and Cathryn Marie (Mauch) Wiebelhaus. She grew up in the Fordyce area and attended elementary school there. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton, SD. Gladys married Jerome Bernard “Digger” Wieseler on February 15, 1949, in Fordyce, NE. She and Jerome farmed near St. Helena, Nebraska, and Gladys has lived at that location for the past 73 years. They milked cows for many years along with raising livestock, chickens and grain.
Gladys was a member of Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church and held an hour of adoration for many years. Her faith was of utmost importance to her, and she led by her example. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and other activities. Gladys was a great cook, and many felt her chicken was the best around. She loved to bake pies, raising a big garden, canning, quilting and crocheting afghans, which many of the family have as keepsakes from her talented ways. In her younger years she and Jerome played cards and belonged to a bowling league.
Gladys is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Dale (Karen) Wieseler of Yankton, SD, Debbie (Gene) Cooke of Volin, SD, Randy (Lois) Wieseler of Omaha, Sharon (Melvin) Jansen of Fordyce, Keith (Lois) Wieseler of Yankton, SD, Kevin (Mary) Wieseler of Hartington, Jim Wieseler of Yankton, SD; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; two brothers: Gene (Marilyn) Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, Dick (Barb) Wiebelhaus of Fordyce; sisters-in-law Angie Wiebelhaus of Crete, Martha Wiebelhaus of Redding, CA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents William and Cathryn Wiebelhaus, husband Jerome on 6/23/1997 at the age of 72 years; siblings Thelma (George) Barlow, Pat (Jerry) Stevens, Norbert (Mildred) Wiebelhaus, Butch (Phyllis) Wiebelhaus, Cleo Wiebelhaus, Bill Wiebelhaus.
Commented