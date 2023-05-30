Gladys Wieseler

Gladys Wieseler

Gladys Marie Wieseler, age 93, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.