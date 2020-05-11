Wally Larsen, 81 of Irene, passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg, with Coronavirus precautions.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the church. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the public is invited to come to the funeral but to remain in their vehicles, as the service will be broadcasted on 90.7 FM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Wallace was born on December 15th,1938 to Lewis and Evelyn Larsen. On June 22nd, 1958 he married the love of his life, Barbara Weier.
Wallace (Wally) worked road construction and helped build Interstate 29 and other roads. He started his life-long career farming in 1964. In the winter of 1968-1969, he helped move snow for neighbors so they could get out for food and fuel trucks could get to them for heat. He was also on the Elevator Board in Viborg for many years. Wally continue to assist his son and grandsons on the farm by observing and giving direction from his mule (side by side).
Wally’s pride and joy was spending time camping with his wife and playing cards with family and friends. They also spent many hours driving their mule around the countryside checking crops. Wally loved his old pickup, tractors, and motorcycles. Can’t forget his love for Pepsi!
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife Barbara, daughter Darla (Donald Peterson) of Viborg, two sons Rick of Sioux Falls and Lyle (Ann) of Irene; 9 very special grandchildren: Sara (Dave) Dekker, Lynn (Brandy) Skonhovd, Tony, Tate, and Tygh Goergen, Ashley (Steve) Laue, Rachel (Brendan) Pageler, Landon and Levi Larsen, and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Gene (Kathy) Larsen, Larry (Vickie) Larsen of Viborg, Palmer (Kimberly) Larsen, Norman Larsen, and Gregg Larsen of Minnesota; and brothers-in-law Gary (Martha) Weier of Blackhawk, Charles (Sandy) Weier of Nevada, and Gale (Teresa) Weier of Viborg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Victor and Pearl Weier, and granddaughter Teresa Skonhovd.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2020
