Funeral services for Clarence Vanderlei, 90, of Springfield will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield, with military honors. The service will be livestreamed on the Emmanuel Reformed Church, Springfield, SD YouTube site.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence Benjamin Vanderlei was born August 13, 1931, to Benjamin and Wendelena (Odens) Vanderlei in rural Springfield. He passed away January 8, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, SD. Clarence attained the age of 90 years, 4 months and 26 days.
Growing up Clarence attended the Donnelly country school and graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. Clarence entered the US Army during the Korean Conflict in March of 1952 and was honorably discharged March 27, 1954. On January 25, 1955, he married Lila DeVelder at her parent’s home in rural Harrison, SD. They lived in Douglas County for four years before moving to his parent’s farm near Springfield. Together they farmed and raised their family. Clarence had a great love of farming and wasn’t afraid to try anything. He hauled hay, did custom work, re-wound electric motors, built cabinets and he and Lila even did mission work in the Philippines. He fulfilled his dream of getting his private pilot’s license, enjoyed buzzing the neighborhood, taking trips and once even flying under the Standing Bear Memorial Bridge! In later years Clarence spent countless hours restoring old cars and tractors to add to his collection. He loved having coffee at the Coop and had a delightful laugh.
Clarence was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church, serving on the Sunday School Board and as Elder and Deacon. He was a member of the American Legion Post #132 and was able to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Due to declining health Clarence and Lila moved to the Assisted Living Center in Springfield in April of 2018. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage before Lila passed away on October 4, 2020.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons: Leon (Sherry), Larry (Janice) and Lowell (Alice) all of Springfield; sisters: Phyllis (Les) Hanson of Viborg and Janice (Dale) Van Gerpen of Yankton; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Lila; parents; brothers Casper and Philip; sister Jessie and her husband Herb DeJong.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 11, 2022
