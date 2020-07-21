Dr. Curtis M. Adams, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly with his loving family by his side on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the observance of social distancing guidelines, the funeral will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay as well as on Curtis’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Greg Adamson, Randy Christensen, Tom Gilmore, David Holzwarth, Russ Pearson, and David Withrow.
Curtis was born March 17, 1951 in Crookston, Minnesota to Lester and Ada (Noyes) Adams. The family moved to Luverne, Minnesota in 1957 and Curtis graduated from Luverne High School in 1969, where he played football, basketball, baseball and track. He then attended Augustana University graduating in 1973 with Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Chemistry. On August 10, 1974, Curtis married Brenda Givens at United Methodist Church in Luverne. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1977 and then moved to Yankton. Curtis completed his residency in OB/GYN under Dr. Brooks Ranney in Yankton. Curtis also spent six months of his residency at Indian Health Services in Anchorage, Alaska. After his residency, he joined the staff at Yankton Medical Clinic and saw his first patient on December 15, 1980. Curtis practiced OB/GYN in Yankton until the day he passed away. He was a dedicated physician for 40 years, caring for countless women and delivering thousands of babies. He loved his profession and had a passion for teaching and training many students over the years. While he had many professional achievements, he was most proud of his three sons he and Brenda raised. His world was turned upside down when Brenda passed away from breast cancer on February 22, 2003. Curtis was fortunate to find love again with Madonna Kilbride and the two were married on June 4, 2005. Curtis and Madonna enjoyed their years together traveling, attending shows and concerts, and spending time with their grandchildren. He also loved sports, playing golf, and cooking. He was a lover of all animals and rescued many pets over the years. Curtis also enjoyed trying to be a handyman. He would try and tackle about every project but would usually end up calling the professionals to complete the job.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Madonna Adams of Yankton; three sons: Brent (Coreen) Adams of Yankton, Jonathon (Sara) Adams of Sioux Falls, and Craig (Katie) Adams also of Sioux Falls; three step children: Nicholas Severson of Vermillion, SD, Adam (Stephanie) Severson of Yankton and Natalie Severson of Yankton; 10 grandchildren: Braxton, Remington, Ashton, Kayla, Claire, Charlotte, Ella, Emma, Oaklee, and Max; and his beloved pets: Oliver, Frankie, Bandit, Barney, Zsa Zsa, and Harry.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Brenda Adams; his mother- and father-in-law, Roland and Frances Givens; and father-in-law Eugene Kilbride.
The family would prefer memorials to River City Domestic Violence Center, PO Box 626, Yankton, SD 57078; Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, PO Box 2321, Sioux Falls, SD 57101; Almost Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 90707, Sioux Falls, SD 57109; Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri View Ave, Sioux City, IA 51103; or Heartland Humane Society, 3400 E. Hwy 50, Yankton.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 22, 2020
Commented