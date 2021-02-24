JoAnn M. Davis, 87, of Decorah, IA, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Barthell Eastern Star Nursing Home in Decorah, IA.
A Private Family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah with Rev. Donald Hertges officiating.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Robert and her five children: Kathryn (Kendall) Heckroth of Dysart, IA, Patrick (Michelle) Davis of Decorah, Julie (Lon) Lawler of Osage, IA; Kerry (Daniel) Fretheim of Decorah, IA; and Christopher (Amy) Davis of Rochester, MN; 11 Grandchildren; one Great-granddaughter; and her Siblings: Koreen ‘Dot’ (Kenny) Snow of Gayville, SD, Bob (Darlene dec.) South of Sioux Falls, SD, Carol Sue (Merance dec.) Roozen of Gayville, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Mildred South, brother-in-law Merance Roozen, and sister-in-law Darlene South.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to Decorah Public Library, 202 Winnebago Street, Decorah, IA 52101 or Decorah Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 26, Decorah, IA 52101.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 25, 2021
