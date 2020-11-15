Joan Neubauer, 85, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Yankton. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with Memory sharing at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Joan’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
