Robert “Bob” Eugene Kolberg, age 96, of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Robert “Bob” Eugene Kolberg was born May 1, 1925, to Jorgen and Gertrude (Dykstra) Kolberg. He attended the one room Inch School for grades K through 8 and then attended and graduated from Gayville High School in 1943 as the class Salutatorian. He was drafted into the Army in March of 1945, serving at the Middle Pacific Headquarters in Hawaii. Bob was honorably discharged in November of 1946 as a Staff Sergeant and returned to Gayville to farm and raise cattle. He was proud to farm the land that was his family’s homestead and that was honored for being part of South Dakota agriculture for 125 years.
Bob married Anna Marie Geurink of Orange City, IA in March of 1956 and was happily married until Anna Marie passed away in 2003. Over the years, he was a Northrup King seed dealer, a collector of John Deere tractors, and was active in the American Legion serving as Chaplain. He proudly drove the school bus for Gayville-Volin schools for 30 years, and was a Head Start bus driver in Yankton. Bob volunteered as a Gayville School Third Grade Buddy, was part of the Reading to Day Cares program in Yankton, and volunteered at the Core of Engineers Visitor Center in Nebraska. He often took part in the Lewis & Clark Playhouse, playing Henry Fonda’s character in “On Golden Pond,” Jason Robard’s part in “You Can’t Take it With You,” and smaller roles in “Foxfire” and “Fools.” He loved doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, telling jokes, and doing magic tricks for kids. He was active in the Gayville Lutheran Church serving on council and teaching middle school Sunday School. Bob faithfully served God, his country, his community, and his family, and will be greatly missed by them.
Bob is survived by his three children: Leisa Kolberg of Omaha, Nebraska; Laura (Alan) Goins of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Dan Kolberg of Yankton, South Dakota; younger sister, Karen Markus of Greeley, Colorado; five grandchildren: Jason (Jessie) Coins, Jamie Goins, Chandler Kolberg, Reagan Kolberg, and Bryn Kolberg, and three nieces: Kris, Heidi, and Karla.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Anna Marie.
Yankton Press & Dakoan
October 12, 2021
