Galen Patterson, 51, of Wagner, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home in Wagner.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the National Guard Armory in Wagner. Burial is in the Hill Church Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Dante, with military honors.

Wake services will begin Friday at the Armory.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.