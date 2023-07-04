Aaron Bensen Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Bensen, 53, of Ponca, Nebraska, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health-St. Lukes in Sioux City, Iowa.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. 