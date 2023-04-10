Wendy Hawkins

Wendy Hawkins, age 52, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial for both Wendy and her husband, Steven will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.