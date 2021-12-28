Wayne Mark Lane, age 92 of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral and Crematory, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Mission Hill Cemetery, Mission, Hill, SD.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wayne was born July 30,1929, to Mark and Julia (Johnson) Lane in Iona, South Dakota. He had one sibling, Frances Caroline (Lane) Biesman.
Due to economic conditions in 1931-1932, Wayne moved to Yankton Co., SD, 1932. He attended grade school at Howard grade school #30 and graduated from Gayville High School in 1947.
Wayne married Lillian H. Braunesreither, a native of Mission Hill, SD, on August 21, 1949, at the Congregational Church in Mission Hill. On November 31, 1952, Wayne and Lillian moved to San Diego, CA. Wayne and Lillian later divorced but remained lifelong friends. After being employed by Montgomery Ward & Co. in Yankton, SD and San Diego, CA, Wayne began his career with the Bank of America on December 13, 1954.
Upon completion of 30 years of uninterrupted service in San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, he retired July 30, 1984. In August of 1984, Wayne helped Lillian move back to Yankton, SD, where she resided until her death on March 23, 2009. She is buried in the family plot in Mission Hill, SD.
After living in Garden Grove, CA, for 39 years, Wayne moved to Phoenix, Arizona, with his companion of 35 years, Genieva Meadows, in 2000. After Genieva passed away, Wayne moved back to Yankton, SD, where he resided until his death.
Wayne is survived by nieces; Deb Biesman of Yankton, SD and Rhonda (Eldon) Suhr of Yankton, SD; several grand nieces and nephews; special friends: RoseMary and Jerry Heck of Phoenix, AZ, Karen Barton of Fort Collins, CO, and Lisa Schmitz of Phoenix, AZ, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances Biesman, brother-in-law Ednar Biesman, and their son (nephew) Larry Biesman. Lillian Lane and Genieva Meadows.
