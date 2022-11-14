Linda Sparks

Linda Arles (Geuther) Sparks, 68, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family’s love. Her life was characterized by her fierce love of family and strength in her faith.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Pastor Jacob Van Der Linden officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear Linda’s favorite color, purple. She will be laid to rest near her dad in Yankton Cemetery. Lunch will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Pallbearers are Dave Walter, Levi Stevens, Keith Fejfar, Brian Fejfar, Paul Cuneo, and Rocky Waggoner.
Linda Arles Geuther was born March 15, 1954, in Freeman, South Dakota, to Raymond and Delaine (Knodel) Geuther. Her childhood was shared with two sisters, Shirley and Twila, and three brothers, Ray, Allen, and DelRay. Linda graduated from Irene High School in 1972. She was at home serving others and enjoyed many years as a server and bartender, including over ten years at the Yankton Moose Lodge. She knew most of her customers’ names and always had a smile and a drink ready for them when they walked in.
In 1973, she welcomed her first daughter, Tasha, and in 1976, her second daughter, Mindy. She often said her children were the best thing that ever happened to her. She expanded that sentiment when her grandchildren and great-grandchild was born, however. Her love for her family was boundless.
On June 1, 1996, Linda married Patrick Sparks in a beautiful ceremony by the river in Yankton, South Dakota. Together, they took on life together in Yankton, happily juggling her job and his upholstery business. She could often be found working beside her husband pulling out staples or doing other odd jobs around the upholstery shop at their home. They enjoyed playing in pool tournaments and Linda excelled at both 8-ball and 9-ball with Patrick by her side.
Linda took a keen interest in her children’s lives and often expressed how proud she was of them. She took immense joy in watching her grandchildren grow up around her. She was especially happy to be a great-grandma. She loved animals, especially her kitties, and was always taking in a new cat that looked like it needed her. Her generous spirit and infinite love will live on in all those she held dear.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Patrick; daughters, Tasha (Craig Bockholt) Anderson and Mindy (Joe) Fischer; grandchildren, Alexandra (Ethan) Fischer and Jakob Fischer; great-grandson, Henry Gullikson; mother Delaine Geuther; brothers Allen and DelRay Geuther; sisters, Twila (Tim) Woehl and Shirley (Gordan) Dittman; mother-in-law, Beverly Larsen; sister-in-law, LaDonna Geuther, brother-in-law, Mike (Sholeen) Sparks, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and her kitty friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Geuther; grandparents, Edwin and Tillie Knodel; uncle, Lynn Knodel; special aunt, Arles Geuther, brother, Ray Geuther; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Linda’s memorial fund at 413 Picotte Street in Yankton, SD 57078.
