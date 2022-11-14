Linda Sparks

Linda Sparks

Linda Arles (Geuther) Sparks, 68, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family’s love. Her life was characterized by her fierce love of family and strength in her faith.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Pastor Jacob Van Der Linden officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear Linda’s favorite color, purple. She will be laid to rest near her dad in Yankton Cemetery. Lunch will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.