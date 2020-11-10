David G. Dunn, 63, of Dixon, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel, Nebraska.
