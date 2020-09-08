Joyce Carda, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and Joyce’s obituary page can be found at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren: Nick Carda, Austin Ingalls, Blake (Rachel), Tyler (Hannah), Chase, and Garrett Carda, Syndey Ingalls, Miles, Jack, and Piper Carda.
Joyce was born September 26, 1943 in Wagner, South Dakota to James and Carrie (Klufa) Krcil. She graduated from Wagner High School in 1961 and then attended cosmetology school. On August 24, 1963, Joyce married Terrence Carda. After their marriage, they lived in Wakonda for two years and Joyce operated a beauty salon. Then they moved to Yankton and Joyce worked as a nurse’s aide at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, then managed Dairy Queen for around five years, and finally worked for Yankton Medical Clinic as a receptionist. Joyce retired from the Yankton Medical Clinic after many years of service. Joyce was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she served on the funeral committee, EME, and took communion to the homebound. She loved her Saturday morning prayer group. Joyce was also a volunteer at the Banquet for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed her Bridge Clubs. Joyce enjoyed golfing but most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She will be deeply missed.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Terry Carda of Yankton; four children: Kevin (Vonnie) Carda of Yankton, Brian (Diane) Carda of Yankton, Brett Carda of Sioux Falls, and Kimberly (Scott) Hoffer of Sioux Falls; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters: Marlene (Bill) Schramm of Yankton and Delores Krcil of Yankton; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Krcil.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2020
Commented