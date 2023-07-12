Elizabeth (Betty) Kaltenbach

Elizabeth Jane (Betty) Kaltenbach was born July 3, 1931, in Crofton, NE, to Joseph and Frances (Eckholt) Perk. She died on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Sioux Falls, SD, at the age of 92 years and one week.

Betty was raised in Crofton, NE, where she attended school. She met Kenneth Rodger Kaltenbach, when he was on the way home from the service, in Crofton. Betty and Ken were united in marriage on June 15, 1954. Ken was the love of her life, and they were blessed with 65 years of wedded bliss and seven children.