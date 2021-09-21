Marina Elizabeth Payne of St. George, Utah, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Season’s Health and Rehabilitation at the age of 97 years, 6 months, 17 days.

Per Marina’s request, she was cremated, and no services will be held.

Memorials are directed to Ability Building Services, 909 W. 23rd St., Yankton, SD 57078; or to an organization or charity of your choice in memory of Marina.