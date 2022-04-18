Sr. Inez Teresa Jetty, 93, of Marty died Sunday April 17, 2022, at the Lake Andes Senior Living Center in Lake Andes.

 Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.