Sr. Inez Jetty Apr 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sr. Inez Teresa Jetty, 93, of Marty died Sunday April 17, 2022, at the Lake Andes Senior Living Center in Lake Andes. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty. Wake services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Apr 15, 2022 More Jobs Jobs JOB FAIR - L&M Radiator, Inc. 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRodney ‘Rod’ WipfUpdate: Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents WinAuthorities: Body Of Missing Santee Woman FoundMan Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Submerged VehicleSantee Sioux Nation Offers $1,000 Reward For Info On Missing WomanUpdate: Decision 2022: Schramm, Miner And Webber Win In City RaceJohnny GraberWilliam BrewerRodney ‘Rod’ WipfLocal Heritage Looks To Ukraine Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Letter: An Energy Update (9)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented