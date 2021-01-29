Albert Simek, 94, of Avon died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Services will be streamed on the Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
Albert graduated from Tyndall High School. He served in the US Army during WWII. He was proud to have been invited to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Albert married Lois Mensch on May 23, 1949 in Avon. They moved off the farm north of Tyndall to Freeman where Albert worked with his brother-in-law in a floor covering business. They then moved back to Avon where he worked at Emma Weidenbach’s store. He went in to his own carpentry business. Albert worked in the construction field for many years for various construction companies. They later purchased the North Vue Motel and Laundromat and operated the business until retiring.
Albert loved being a volunteer driver, taking many people to various appointments. He loved taking trips to see the grandkids. He also enjoyed helping his daughter Carol out in The Flower Shop delivering flowers for many years. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He also served many years on the Avon Fire Department and as an Avon Ambulance driver.
Thankful for having shared his life are his three children: Charles and three children: Charles (Laura) of Salt Lake City, UT, Carol (Vern) Tolsma of Avon and Deborah (Amir) Behjani of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren: Kristen Simek, Christopher Simek, Patrick Simek, Lora Tolsma, Mindy Grubb, Scott Behjani and Cameron Behjani; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters: Marcella Becvar of Tyndall and Patricia Vinzant of Boise, ID.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife Lois on February 3, 2020; children Richard and Cheryl; grandson Phillip Simek; and two sisters: Marie Petrik and Bonnie Pansegrau.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 30, 2021
