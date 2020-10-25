Joseph Wayne Anderson, 72, of Vermillion passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at First Baptist Church in Vermillion with Pastor Elmer “Sandy” Aakre officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay Co. Post #3061.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. It will be a live-streamed.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service.
