Velma M. Lane, 93, of Yankton passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with proper COVID-19 mask and social distancing practices.
Velma’s services will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
