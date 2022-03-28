John L. Leinen, 81, of Yankton, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.