Dolores Ann Erwin, 94, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday at church from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are require for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
