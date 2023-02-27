LaVaune Brown, age 92, of Firth, Nebraska, and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Lakeview Living in Firth, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, and burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
LaVaune Brown was born August 23, 1930, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Leonard and Bessie (Taylor) Brown. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1948. She then worked for Northwestern Public Service for 41 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton and enjoyed reading and sewing.
Survivors include her brother, Leon Brown of Phoenix, AZ; nephews Kevin (Margo) Brown of Lincoln, NE, and Bruce White of Thailand; nieces Linda Aiello of Canton, MI, Kim (Joel) Nelson of Custer, SD, Kristi (Scott) Stewart of Phoenix, AZ, and Kelli Brown of Phoenix, AZ; great nieces & nephews she considered as grandchildren as she was never married, were Brandon Brown, Tiffany (Chad) DeBoer, Brittney Waters, Tanner (Beth) Brown, Sierra Stewart; and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Duane Brown; and four sisters: Laura Brown in infancy, Hattie White, Carol Rattray and Phyllis Brown.
Commented