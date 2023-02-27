LaVaune Brown

LaVaune Brown, age 92, of Firth, Nebraska, and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Lakeview Living in Firth, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, and burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.