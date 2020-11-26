Ruth Rose, age 96, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell.
Her funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Goglin Funeral Home. Visit www.goglinfh.com.
