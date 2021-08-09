Jean Ann Gullikson, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial together with her husband, Robert Gullikson, who died on February 17, 2020, will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Military honors for Robert will be performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Jean Ann Roberta (Duhaime) Gullikson was born in Woonsocket, SD, March 31,1934, at the home of her maternal grandparents, Anna and Louis Ritter. At 6 weeks of age, she and her mother, Eleanora, traveled by train to Elk Point, SD where they were joyfully welcomed by her father, Roy Duhaime, her grandparents Elsie and Freeman Duhaime, and great grandparents, Marie and Alexander Duhaime. Jean Ann and her 4 younger siblings were raised on the family farm in Elk Point. After completing 8 years of education at Pleasant View Country School #14, she attended Elk Point High School and graduated in 1952. Jean Ann continued her education at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, SD and graduated in 1955 with a degree as a registered nurse; she enjoyed her career as an R. N. for many years. On May 7, 1956 Jean Ann married Robert C. Gullikson in Elk Point, SD, and soon moved to Omaha, NE where they began their life together. After one year, they moved to Yankton, SD with infant son Michael and soon welcomed two more sons, James and Tom. Jean Ann loved reading, tending her flowers, and spending time with family and friends. Both Jean and Bob were devout members of Sacred Heart Church in Yankton, SD for over 60 years, and were very close to the Benedictine community of Sacred Heart Monastery.
She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Darla) Gullikson of Yankton; Jim (Donna) Gullikson of Hawarden, IA and Tom (Yoko) Gullikson of Tokyo, Japan; grandchildren: Devin, Mitchell, and Paige Gullikson of Yankton, Tegan (Brian) Harris of Smyrna, GA, and Noah (Kelsey) Gullikson of Locust Grove, GA; great grandson, Oliver Harris of Smyrna GA; three siblings: Barbara Chisholm of Rapid City SD; Jerry (Sandra) Duhaime of Dakota Dunes, SD and Connie (Mert) Tice of Rapid City, SD.
Jean Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gullikson; parents, Roy and Eleanora Duhaime; sister, Shirlee Rhead, and brothers-in-law, Dennis Rhead and Allen Chisholm.
Memorials may be directed to the Robert C. and Jean Ann Gullikson Memorial Scholarship at Mount Marty Scholarship, 1207 West 16th Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2021
