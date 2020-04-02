Connie Delvaux, 72, of Yankton passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 72, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice in Yankton, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Connie was born July 29, 1947 in Cedar County Nebraska to Richard and Miriam (Tilton) Fiscus. She attended country elementary schools and graduated from Crofton High School in 1965. Connie attended The University of Nebraska Lincoln, graduating in 1969 with degree in English and Education. She obtained her master’s degree in English from The University of South Dakota in 1987. Connie was proud of her education and was a lifelong learner, mastering topics in education and English her entire life.
Connie taught in Crofton, NE, Scotland, SD and retired after many years of teaching English and directing plays at Andes Central High School in Lake Andes, SD. She loved her time in the classroom and will be remembered for her dedication to education and her passion for literature.
Connie married Laurence Delvaux in 1983. Connie and Larry lived in Pickstown, SD until moving to Yankton in 2013. Together, they spent countless hours on the Missouri River. Connie loved to fish and spend time watching birds and wildlife. Connie was a devoted Christian, she enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and religious history.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Miriam. She is survived by her siblings, Peggy, Dallas and Jackie, her husband Laurence and stepchildren Mike, Brad, Jennifer and Joe.
Due to current health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. Connie’s wishes were to have her cremated remains interred in the Missouri River below Pickstown.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 3, 2020
