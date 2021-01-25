Margaret Elizabeth (Kuehler) Carda, 72, of Tabor passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Tyndall in Tyndall.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
There will be a walk-through visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Margaret’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
