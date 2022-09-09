Arlene Satter Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arlene Satter of Spring, Texas, formerly from Alcester and Yankton, died at age 94 on Sept. 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CHILDCARE PROVIDER - Stepping Stones Childcare Center 22 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCedar County Woman Arrested After Escape, PursuitKevin StormDonald and Beverly MahanDaniel BensonCarolyn RoubideauxDaily Record: ArrestsA Dream Becomes RealityRandy JensenStewart’s Sensory SchoolingDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (90)Letter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Misleading (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Letter: Truth And Lies (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented