Geralda M. Tramp, 86, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
