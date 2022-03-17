Darlene (DeJean) Boese, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, entered into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket, South Dakota, with Reverend Kevin Doyle officiating. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on March 20 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Darlene was born May 5, 1935, to John and Regina (Thill) Keheler. She was one of nine children and loved to share fond memories of antics with her siblings. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1953, and soon after, married Don DeJean. They were blessed with four children: Lynn, Greg, Teresa and John. They resided in Alpena and Parkston, until moving to Yankton in 1967. Darlene started her professional career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton as an administrative assistant, and later, as a public relations director. She then managed Christopherson Flowers for many years putting her love of plants and flowers to work.
In 1995, Darlene was married to Kenneth Boese in Colorado Springs and welcomed three bonus children to the family: Bill, Rick and Sandra Boese. The couple relocated to Rapid City in retirement and Darlene later returned to Yankton to be near her children after Ken’s passing. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Darlene’s Christian faith was reflected in her commitment to helping others. She was a dedicated caregiver, hospice volunteer, church liaison to the homebound and served as a director of religious education. She was always there for those in need.
Darlene was at peace in nature. She loved hiking and fishing in the mountains with her grandchildren. She spent many hours tending to her flowers and creating landscape designs. Her creativity was a gift which she used to paint, sew and decorate. She was a kind and loving person, who touched many lives.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Lynn (Jeree) Meyers of Aberdeen, South Dakota; Greg (Lea) DeJean of Yankton, South Dakota; Teresa (Steve) Markley of Aberdeen; John (Kris) DeJean of Yankton; Bill Boese, Rick (Barb) Boese and Sandra (Chuck) Boese-Bacon all of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Boese and brother, Bob Keleher.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 18, 2022
