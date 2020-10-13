Mike “Moe” Molenda, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
No local services will be held at this time. A celebration of Moe’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Mike “Moe” Molenda was born November 3, 1947, in Hildesheim, Germany; to Walter and Janina (Swaitek) Molenda. His family moved to the United States when he was seven years old. He grew up in Port Jefferson in Long Island, New York where he graduated from high school. After high school he attended Yankton College in Yankton, South Dakota; where he met his future wife, Jacque Chesley. He married Jacque in August of 1970 in New York and they lived in Yankton where Moe worked at Concrete Materials in Yankton for almost 50 years. Moe loved golf. If he couldn’t play golf, he was watching golf.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jacque Molenda of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Jason (Elizabeth) Molenda of Edmond, Oklahoma; Nathaniel (Amy) Molenda of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Erica (Jon) Zacher of Yankton; eight grandchildren: Ashli, Rhodes, Drue, Preston, Elliana, Ethan, Alexander and Merek; two great grandchildren: Kamren and Kennedi; and one sister, Celina (Rick) Ponte of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Barbara and Liz.
