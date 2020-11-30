Roger Hakl, 75, of Yankton, formerly from Scotland, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral Service was held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30 at the Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Interment is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roger Hakl. Online condolences will be received at www.goglinfh.com.
Roger Dale Hakl was born in Yankton, SD on May 8th, 1945 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Blacknik) Hakl. He was baptized October 11th, 1945 and confirmed August 15th, 1965 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kaylor, SD. He later became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland, SD. He attended Blaha Grade School near Tyndall, SD until the eighth grade. He started working for area farmers and then moved to Scotland where he worked at Scotland Oil, Fullerton Lumber Yard and Standard Oil Company. He then met his future wife Carol (Jerke) in Kaylor, SD and they married November 15th, 1964. Shortly after, he joined the National Guard for six years and after discharge he had three kids: Kevin, Brian and Lori. Together Roger and his wife bought Highway DX gas station in Scotland, SD which later became Philips 66. During that time, he started to sell used vehicles. Eventually they sold the gas station and started a full-time car dealership, Hakl Auto Sales. They did this for many years before retirement in 2006 where they moved to Yankton and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Roger enjoyed working on cars in his free time, going to casinos and restaurants, watching wrestling and RFD and he was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed his time with his grand pup, Allie and loved showing her off. Roger also enjoyed meeting and talking to new people. He truly had “the gift of gab.”
Roger is survived by his wife Carol, sons Kevin (Kathryn) Hakl, Brian (Tamera) Hakl and daughter Lori (Mark) Spencer; five grandchildren Brandon, Brooklynn, Brianna Hakl, Lexie and McKenzie Johannsen; grand pup Allie and other surviving relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Blacknik) Hakl; brother Ernest Hakl; in-laws Alfred and Lorinda Jerke and son-in-law Jay Johannsen.
If you are unable to attend, condolences may be sent to: Carol Hakl, 2500 Douglas AVE Apt. 2, Yankton SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
Commented