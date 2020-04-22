Russell Parks Bradford, 77, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Due to the current health guidelines, a private service will be held on Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska, with Pastor Jeff Warner officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page which is “Immanuel Lutheran — Laurel, Nebraska.” A recorded version of the service will be posted to www.immanuellutheranlaurelne.com the following day.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented