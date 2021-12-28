Brenda Ann Foxhoven, age 60, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Pallbearers will be Galen Foxhoven, Brock Foxhoven, Justin Foxhoven, Ian Foxhoven, Tuff Foxhoven, Jason Bohlmann, Brady Bohlmann, Shane Wieseler, and Justin Nollette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicole Bohlmann, Wendy Wieseler, Joslyn Nollette, Jody Foxhoven, Erin Foxhoven, granddaughters — Brianna Bohlmann, Ellie Foxhoven, Maci Foxhoven, Layla Foxhoven, Jazzmyn Wieseler, Zoey Wieseler, and Bexley Nollette.
Brenda Ann was born on June 24, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ewald “Bill” and Marlene (Paulsen) Boecker. She was baptized and received her First Holy Communion at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She attended St. Rose School and attended Crofton High School. She married Galen Foxhoven on November 11, 1978, in Crofton, NE. Brenda was the “Backbone” of Foxhoven Farms. She was a stay-at-home mother, milked cows for 20+ years, toted children to the barn swing in the wee hours of the morning. Brenda was the definition of hospitality.
Her hobbies were planting flowers, mowing her yard “straight,” cooking, baking cakes, camping/boating, and most importantly spending time with her 10 grandchildren and family. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and was a Crofton American Legion Auxiliary member.
Brenda is survived by her husband Galen of 43 years; five children and spouses: Nicole (Jason) Bohlmann of Yankton, SD (their children Brianna & Brady), Wendy (Shane) Wieseler of Crofton (their children Jazzmyn & Zoey), Brock (Jody) Foxhoven of Crofton (their children Tuff, Ellie, & Maci), Justin (Erin) Foxhoven of Crofton (their children Ian & Layla), Joslyn (Justin) Nollette of Cody, NE (their daughter Bexley); 10 grandchildren; mother Marlene Boecker of Crofton; brother Brett Boecker of Crofton; and two sisters Wanda (Casey) Knake of Norfolk, NE; Tracey (Ron) McLain of Lincoln, NE.
She was preceded in death by her father Ewald “Bill” Boecker on May 5, 2000; father-in-law Gerald Foxhoven on March 28, 2020; and daughter Marie Foxhoven 39 years ago.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to the Brenda Foxhoven Grass Care Fund at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
