Richard (Dick) Gene Soukup passed away on April 27, 2021 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with his family by his side.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, South Dakota. A private family inurnment will be at St. Leo Church Cemetery, Tyndall.
Dick was born June 13, 1942 to Frank J. and Evelyn C. (Sternhagen) Soukup on the farm in Tyndall, SD. Dick graduated from Tyndall High School and excelled in track. Dick went on to run track at South Dakota State University and posted many records in the high hurdles. He broke more track records and set more collegiate records than any other graduate from Tyndall. He graduated from SDSU with a pharmacy degree. After graduation he moved to Vincennes, Indiana for his first pharmacy job at Osco Drug where he also met his wife Becky (Orr).
Dick and Becky were united in marriage on December 27, 1965 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. The couple moved back to Tyndall, SD where Dick worked at Hoch Drug for more than 10 years then moved his family to Keokuk, Iowa where he was the Pharmacy Director at Keokuk Area Hospital. Dick returned to the classroom to pursue his master’s degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Minnesota. This led him to Madison, SD then Deadwood, SD, where he was the hospital administrator. After retirement from Hospital Administration, Dick and Becky moved back to the Sioux Falls area where Dick returned to his roots, working as a pharmacist for Avera Hospital.
Dick and Becky (deceased May 30, 2020) raised five wonderful children: Lynn Foote of Golden, IL, Michelle Dean of Harrisburg, SD, Michael (Brenda) Soukup of Bourbonnais, IL, Jill (Jared) Wadkins of Brandon, SD, and JoAnn Poppens of Sioux Falls, SD.
Dick is survived by his mother Evelyn Soukup (103 years young) of Tyndall, SD and his younger brother Jacques (Edward Winters) Soukup also of Tyndall, SD; his five children and 13 grandchildren: Amber Runge, Christopher Runge, Paige (Steven) Welch, Zachary Foote, Elizabeth (fiancé, Brandon Van Weston) Soukup, Shannon Soukup, Ashley (Jacob) Nicol, Ryan Dean, Riley Dean, Jordyn Deming-Wadkins, Jordan (Nicola) Setness, Jakob Poppens and Joseph Poppens.
Dick is also survived by his six great grandchildren: Kyler Runge, Gweneth Welch, Brenleigh Dean, Jadyn Nicol, Jaxson Nicol and Maddox Setness as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dick was an avid golfer and enjoyed making stained glass. There did not seem to be much he couldn’t do or idea he couldn’t put into action. He could create, fix, or improve about anything. He was always active exercising or bike riding. He ran many adult track meets at Drake University. He was always present at the grandkid’s activities, cheering them on. After retirement, Dick and Becky enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They participated in many outdoor activities and made many lifetime friends.
Dick was active as a United Way Board member, Chamber of Commerce officer, worked as a City Commissioner, and was a Kiwanis member in many cities.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Frank J Soukup and wife, Becky.
