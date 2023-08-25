Bonnie Jean Autro (Gill), 85, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away on August 22, 2023.
She was born on July 9, 1938, in Freeman, South Dakota, to Clyde Elmore “Pete” Gill and Ruth Anne Gill (Wipf). Bonnie was the beloved wife of C. William “Bill” Autro for 65 years.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother to her children: Deane Renee Halvorsen, Denise Marie Hochstein (Chuck), Michele DiAnne Palmer-Broswick (Barry), and Brad David Autro. She cherished her role as a grandmother to seven grandchildren and great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren. Bonnie’s family meant the world to her, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
After graduating from Tyndall High School in Tyndall, South Dakota, Bonnie continued her education at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota. Bonnie met her husband Bill while teaching third grade in Rapid City, South Dakota, where Bill was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After their marriage, she dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker, creating a warm and loving home for her loved ones.
Bonnie was a lifelong member of the Methodist church and found solace and community in her faith. She worshipped at various Methodist churches as Bill’s employment took the family about the country.
A private memorial service will be held to honor Bonnie’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause that was close to Bonnie’s heart.
Bonnie will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family, her love of reading, and her deep faith. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew her.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7.
