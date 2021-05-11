Norman “Captain Norm” Blaalid, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Norm’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Entombment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation is from 3- 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 5 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Brian, Mike and Richard Blaalid; Curt Metz, Peggy Huffman, Brenda Scott, Debbie Faile and Denise Cruce. Honorary pallbearers are all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Norm was born on December 22, 1942, in Lesterville, SD to Edward and Esther (Evenson) Blaalid. He spent his childhood on the family farm south of Menno, SD. The family moved to Yankton in 1957 where Norm worked with Welfl Construction and the Lewis & Clark Marina, where he met the love of his life, JoAnn Sedlacek. Norm and JoAnn were married on March 16, 1963, and on their honeymoon, Norm obtained his captain’s license in Dubuque, IA. Norm and JoAnn operated the Lewis & Clark Marina while at the same time Captain Norm gave excursion boat rides on the Donna Mae riverboat through 1969. On to their next adventure, they became the proud owners of Captain Norm’s Bait Shop and Café which they ran for 50+ years, and raised their four children who all grew up in the family business. The Café was famous for Friday night All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry’s. Norm not only was a loving father, but also raised and mentored his kids to emulate his strong Norwegian work ethic.
In 2009, Norm and JoAnn partially retired and started wintering in Bullhead City, AZ, where they enjoyed, of course, fishing for trout in the Colorado River and four-wheeling in the desert. They often enjoyed having many family, friends and customers come and stay and visit. Summers were spent in Yankton, SD where Norm and JoAnn helped their daughter, Lisa, as she took over the family business.
Norm is survived by his wife, JoAnn; two sons, Kevin (JoAnn) Blaalid of Mitchell, SD and Wayne Blaalid of Phoenix, AZ; two daughters, Julie (Tom) Sudbeck of Yankton and Lisa (Rick) Daugherty of Yankton; nine grandchildren: Jenny (Mitchell) Jennings, Becky and Karly Blaalid, Jeremiah, Joshua and Jacob Sudbeck, Miya and Jacko Noecker and Isabellah Daugherty; three great-grandchildren: Adeline Edwards, Owen and Journey Sudbeck.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Arthur, Kenneth and Dennis Blaalid; sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Laurence Metz; niece, Barbara; and nephews, Jeffrey and Douglas.
Known as Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Cousin, Friend and many other titles, he is best known as Captain Norm.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2021
Commented