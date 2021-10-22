K.C. Lemon, 69, of Yankton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.  

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.