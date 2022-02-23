Funeral Mass for Janet Koupal, 82, of Dante will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante. Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Claire Koupal was born March 31, 1939, at Avon, SD, the daughter of Herman and Frieda (Fauth) Peters. She died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Janet graduated from Wagner High School and attended Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield. She taught school for a few years at Ravinia, Sioux City and Wagner.
Janet was united in marriage to Douglas Koupal in Dante on August 7, 1965. Together they farmed and raised their family east of Dante. Janet was a very hard worker who loved the farm.
Janet will be remembered for her love for her family and spending time with her grandkids. She loved to fish, to read, play games, garden, cook and bake, and do needlework, especially making quilts in the winter. She was a kind, gentle woman who loved animals. She loved going on new adventures and traveling with Doug. Some of their memorable trips include traveling to: Canada, Mexico, Panama, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Spain and Africa.
Janet was a very faithful member of the Assumption Catholic Church where she served as an organist for many years.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Douglas Koupal of Dante; son Douglas J. (Mary) Koupal of Dante and their children: Tyler (Tayleigh), Ashley and Sarah; daughter Mary (Peter) Schmelzer of Northfield, MN and their children: Amelia (Matt) Rengo, Noah Schmelzer, Andrew (Kaylee) Schmelzer and Charlie Schmelzer; son John (Karen) Koupal of Brandon and their children: Kelsey, Hannah and Brady Koupal; and daughter Julia (Robert) Schaar of Brookings and their children: Logan and Anastasia Schaar; three brothers: Herman Peters of Wagner, Ken (Marianne) Peters of Scotland and Larry John (Karen) Peters of Wagner; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Laddie and Violet Koupal; sister, Sharon Harrington; and brother, Gary Peters.
