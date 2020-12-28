Mavis Harriet Olsen, 98, of Hayfield, MN passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.
Mavis was born on December 27, 1921 to Carl and Alpha (Kringlie) Heskin in Portland, ND. She was married to Sigurd Olsen and together they had three children. Mavis enjoyed oil painting and doing crafts. She will be deeply missed.
Mavis is survived by her children, Sharon (Arlan) Scharberg of Hayfield, MN; Tim (Bonnie) Olsen of Argyle, TX, daughter-in-law, Peggy Olsen of Conroe, TX; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steve Olsen; one brother, Sidney Heskin; one grandchild and 1 great grandchild.
Our family wishes a very special thank you to the Staff at Field Crest Care Center for the wonderful care that was given to Mavis.
Due to the current health concerns and restrictions a spring celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, SD. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510.
Blessed be her memory.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 29, 2020
