Joyce Zavadil

Joyce Ann Zavadil, 82, of Ponca, NE passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City, NE. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.