Joyce Zavadil

Joyce Ann Zavadil, 82, of Ponca, NE passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City, NE. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Joyce was born May 14, 1940, in Yankton, SD, the daughter of Frank and Ina (Toczek) Pechan. Joyce married Ervin “Erv” Zavadil of Crofton, NE in 1962. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom dedicated to raising her seven children. When her children were older, she opened her heart and home to provide daycare in the Ponca community. Joyce and Erv enjoyed many activities together such as camping, card playing with friends, and devoting time towards family.
Survivors include her children: Denise (Roger) Lirely of Tyler, TX, Laura Zavadil of Tyler, TX, Jennifer Carnell of Blair, NE, Mark (Cindy) Zavadil of Athens, TX, Matt (Heather) Zavadil of Celina, TX, and Michele (Mike) Carlson of Jackson, NE; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Frank Pechan and Ina Hjelm, her husband Erv, her son Adam Zavadil, and sisters Arlene Schmidt and JoAnn Canfield.
